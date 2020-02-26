Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer Ankit Sharma Martyred; Body Recovered Amid Delhi Violence

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Ankit Sharma (26), is said to have been caught in the midst of heavy stone-pelting in the area. Ankit Sharma was reportedly attacked by a mob after which his body was found dumped in a drain in Chand Bagh lane where violent clashes had escalated yesterday.

Ankit Sharma had joined the Intelligence Bureau in 2017 and is reported to have been on probation. He was posted as a driver under training in Chanakyapuri as per sources. Sharma is survived by his mother, father one brother, and one sister. His father is in ASI in Delhi police and is posted at the Karol Bagh police station. His family was inconsolable following his death.

Police have reported that they are still verifying facts on how he was killed. Ankit is said to have come home on Tuesday around 5.30 pm however he went outside to see what was happening. Soon after he was reported missing. His body has been taken to the GTB hospital.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence. He will report to the CCS and the Prime Minister.

