Inter-state Burglar Arrested In Telangana

A most wanted inter-state burglar was arrested on Friday in Mancherial town, police said.

Rayapati Venkaiah alias Venkanna (44) of Kesanapally of Guntur district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was involved in as many as 100 burglary offences across South India, Assistant Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said.

The officer said he was apprehended during a vehicle check in the town.

Some gold and cash were seized from him, Mahajan added.

