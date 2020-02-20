Interlocutor Admits Chaos At Shaheen Bagh, Reveals 'better' Discipline Expected On Friday

Speaking to the media after the second day of talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran admitted that the atmosphere was not conducive for talks. Revealing that the heads of the protest had conceded their inability to control the crowd, she stressed that they had given an assurance on the protesters being disciplined on the next day. Ramachandran asserted that she along with the other interlocutor Sanjay Hegde would visit Shaheen Bagh again on Friday.

Admitting to the chaotic atmosphere at the Shaheen Bagh protest site, Sadhana Ramachandran remarked, “I said that how can we talk if such a situation persists. The women told us that we have not been able to discipline the crowd. But they said- you will witness a good discipline tomorrow. I will come tomorrow.”

SC's intervention in Shaheen Bagh dispute

The SC bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kaul and KM Joseph heard multiple petitions demanding the removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and the clearance of Kalindi Kunj road on Monday. While one petition has been filed by lawyer and activist Amit Sahni seeking the removal of protesters under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Nand Kishor Garg filed the second petition. The court questioned whether a public road could be blocked in this manner.

At the same time, the apex court clarified that the limited question before it was concerning the place at which an indefinite protest of this nature could be held. The bench named senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to mediate with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and explore the possibility of shifting the protest to alternative venues such as Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar. The interlocutors have been directed to submit a report on the outcome of the talks by February 24, the next date of the hearing.

Both interlocutors commenced the talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters on Wednesday. Talking to the media, Ramachandran noted that it was a good interaction. She added that the women of Shaheen Bagh had shared their pain and anxiety with them.

