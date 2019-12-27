Internet Services Snapped In 22 districts; Paramilitary Forces Deployed: UP DGP

Taking precautionary measure in Uttar Pradesh, internet services have been snapped in almost 21 districts till Friday midnight, informed UP Director General of Police on Friday. Speaking to Republic TV, UP DGP OP Singh said that they have deployed paramilitary forces and rapid action forces in sensitive areas in view of possible violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

UP DGP said to Republic TV: "We had a meeting of all peace committees of all communities. They have promised us that will work together with us to maintain peace and no untoward incident will happen. In tehsil levels too, we have taken such measures. To prevent fake news and rumours, we have shut the internet in 22 districts. There is Section 144 imposed as well. So, we are patrolling. We are hopeful violence will not take place today.

The districts where the internet has been blocked include: Lucknow, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Kanpur, Ferozabad, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Shamli, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Agra, and Aligarh. Additionally, in Lucknow, SMS aervices of all service providers except BSNL has also been suspended.

The outreach of the Yogi government

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community earlier on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

Dinesh Sharma had said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

