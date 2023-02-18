Internet Services Suspended In Itanagar After Violence Erupts Over APPSC Paper Leak

The mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Itanagar Capital Region till 5 pm Sunday, a day after violence erupted during a protest against the alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission question paper.

On Friday, 10 people, including four security officials, were injured during a clash between protesters and security personnel in Itanagar.

"To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort to baton charges upon the protesters. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region to deal with any untoward situation and to maintain law and order," Chukhu Apa, IGP (Law and Order) said.

According to the IGP, demonstrators had demanded deferment of the swearing-in ceremony of the chairperson and newly appointed members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APCC). Protesters also burnt down a motorbike and a four-wheeler and damaged properties before calling a bandh on Saturday for the fulfillment of a 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee(PAJSC)-APPSC related to the alleged leak.

The situation prompted Chief Minister Pema Khandu to call off the swearing-in event of APPSC members. The CM had also invited the members of the PAJSC-APPSC for a discussion on Saturday. However, the demonstrators refused the invitation saying that the bandh would persist till all the demands are fulfilled.

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh| Situation still remains tense following the bandh invoked due to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak case and protesters' demands. Police vehicles, fire tender and public properties were also attacked pic.twitter.com/J6RGstEw97 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Crowds are still aggressive, says Itanagar SP

Itanagar SP Jimmy Chiram said, "Yesterday, protesters broke the police barricades twice in front of Raj Bhawan. The state government has appealed to withdraw the APPSC-related bandh. The government has urged bandh callers to discuss their other demands with the government. But the crowds are still aggressive."

The Committee has demanded all APPSC examinations declared null and void whose question papers were allegedly leaked. It also demanded the arrest of the former commission chairman and members and a court-monitored ED probe into the fiasco.

The PAJSC-APPSC also demanded exam be conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), three government officers posted under APPSC be recalled, a report on AE (Civil) paper leak be made public and all candidates are given compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.