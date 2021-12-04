INX Media Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Former Director Peter Mukerjea

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted regular bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, in connection with the 2007 INX Media case, involving former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti. The special CBI judge MK Nagpal granted the bail to Mukerjea, who was the former director and Chief Operating Officer of INX Media. The bail application was argued by Advocate Sandeep Kapoor, Senior Partner of Karanjawala and Company. He was assisted by Apoorva Pandey, Ashneet Singh, Mridul Yadav, and GG Kashyap, Advocates.

The INX Media case relates to the allegation of irregularities in foreign exchange clearances given by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to INX Media group for receiving overseas investment in 2007. Co-founders Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea are accused in the INX Media case. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners of INX Media had struck a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance.

INX Media had permission to source foreign investments to the tune of ₹4.62 crores (US$610,000), but it allegedly received a sum of Rs 305 crore from overseas, while P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister during the UPA government.

The unauthorized downstream of investment by INX Media was allegedly scuttled by Karti Chidambaram who 'influenced' public servants from various government departments and received huge kick-backs as consideration. His father P Chiamdabarm was the union finance minister at the time.

P Chidambaram gets bail

On August 21, 2019, the CBI arrested senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The ED took him into custody in connection with its money laundering case on October 16, 2019. While he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case lodged by the CBI six days later, he continued to languish in the Tihar jail owing to the ED case. Finally, he walked free on December 4, 2019, after spending over 100 days in custody, when he got bail in the case lodged by the ED. Recently, a Special court took cognizance of the ED charge sheet in the INX Media case and observed that there is sufficient material for proceeding further in the matter against all the accused persons.

In May 2021, the Delhi High Court stayed further trial proceedings in the INX Media case being probed by the CBI in which the Chidambaram father-son duo are the accused.

Image: PTI