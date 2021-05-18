INX Media Case: Delhi HC Stays Trial Court Proceedings; Relief For Chidambaram, Son Karti

In a key development on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court stayed further trial proceedings in the INX Media case being probed by the CBI in which the Chidambaram father-son duo are the accused. The single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Sait was hearing the central agency's appeal against the trial court order directing the supply of documents to the accused persons. Moreover, the court issued notice to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and other respondents in the case.

What is the INX Media case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. Both Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea are accused in the INX Media case. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance.

Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval. In 2018, Karti was confronted by Indrani at Byculla jail after his arrest in this case. Reportedly, Indrani turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It is pertinent to note that the ED lodged the money laundering case after the CBI action.

P Chidambaram gets bail

On August 21, 2019, the CBI arrested senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The ED took him into custody in connection with its money laundering case on October 16, 2019. While he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case lodged by the CBI six days later, he continued to languish in the Tihar jail owing to the ED case. Finally, he walked free after spending over 100 days in custody when he got bail in the case lodged by the ED on December 4, 2019. Recently, a Special court took cognizance of the ED chargesheet in the INX Media case and observed that there is sufficient material for proceeding further in the matter against all the accused persons.