IPL Betting Racket Busted In Pune: Two Bookies Arrested; Cash & Mobile Phones Recovered

In a key development, an IPL racket was busted by the Pune Police on Monday. After getting a tip-off, the police of the state conducted raids at two different locations, and have till now taken two people - Ganesh Bhutade (50) and Ashok Jain (48) - into custody. Both the arrested were produced before the court, and have now been sent to police custody for the next seven days.

IPL betting racket busted in Pune

In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, you can see bundles of cash recovered by the police. As per the official information, the police have recovered Rs 92 lakh worth of cash and a mobile phone worth Rs. 65,000 from Ganesh Bhutade. On the other hand, from Ashok Jain, the police has recovered Rs. 51,000 in cash, seven mobile phones worth Rs.7000 each, letter pads etc.

Speaking to the media, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed the news. The top cop said,"Based on the information about IPL betting, we conduct raids at various locations in Pune. We recovered cash from two locations. Two persons have been arrested."

Earlier in the day, five people were arrested in Indore for betting on IPL 2021 matches. Dharmendra Sargayya, Sub Inspector, Tilak Nagar Police Station, Indore, confirming the news, said, "We have recovered Rs 2,500, twenty mobile phones, one laptop, and other communication equipment worth Rs 2.5 lakh from their possession," and added, "The five people arrested were friends who had rented the place a day before their arrest."

IPL betting racket in Goa

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an IPL betting racket was also busted in Goa. Six from a gang, which was allegedly involved in illicit betting on the outcome of IPL matches, were taken into custody by police. "Two laptops, several mobile phones, two improvised devices connected with mobile phones for receiving phone calls, one television set, and other material have been seized from the accused persons during the raid," the Goa police informed.

More than four months after the COVID-19 outbreak halted the world's richest Twenty20 tournament, the IPL resumed in Dubai on Sunday, September 18, 2021.