IPS Balaji Srivastav To Hold Additional Charge Of Delhi's Police Commissioner: MHA

Balaji Srivastav has been appointed to hold the additional charge of the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi following the superannuation of CP SN Shrivastava

Written By
Astha Singh
ANI/PTI

IPS Balaji Srivastav has been appointed to hold the additional charge of the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi, following the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, the present Commissioner of Police, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

IPS Balaji Srivastav is an IPS officer of the 1988 batch and at present has been assigned the look after charge of the commissioner. Srivastav was currently serving as Special Commissioner of Police Vigilance in Delhi Police. This order has been issued with the approval of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

According to an official order, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava is going to retire on June 30 (Wednesday). A.S.M. Sahai, Satyendra K. Garg, and Dilbagh Singh were the other three officers who were competing for the top post in the national capital.

Outgoing Delhi CP SN Shrivastava

The now outgoing Police Commissioner SN Srivastava took the additional charge of Police Commissioner on February 28, 2020. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order to appoint him as Commissioner in May 2020. For more than a year, the Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has commanded the police force during the investigation of the Delhi riots that broke out in the North East region of the national capital and also amid the COVID pandemic. As a Police Commissioner, he has also faced challenging and sensitive situations like CAA-NRC Protest in Delhi. At the same time, the Delhi Police dealt with the long-running farmers’ protests and riots. 

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

