Ishkaran Bhandari Exposes Media Duplicity As Channels Run To The Hills After Real TRP FIR

Backing Republic TV, advocate Ishkaran Bhandari on Friday took a jibe at other channels after India Today's name emerged in the FIR that the Mumbai Police Commissioner cited to level false allegations on Republic TV, while Republic's name was nowhere to be found.

Taking to Twitter, Bhandari questioned the silence of news channels after India Today's name emerged, and highlighted the duplicitous double standards of all the smaller channels that had latched on to attack Republic based on false charges, but fled the scene when the real name emerged.

One Rule in Media for NDTV & India Today



VS

One rule for Arnab Goswami?



Why is Entire Media not asking for Arrests now, after clear whom FIR named? — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 9, 2020

Earlier, Ishkaran had extended his support to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after Mumbai Police Commissioner placed false allegations against the Network over TRPs, but before the real FIR was accessed. Sharing a hashtag backing Republic Media Network, Ishakaran urged all his followers to tweet and retweet #WesupportArnabGoswami to extend their support.

READ: Pradeep Bhandari unrelenting as Mumbai Police summons him; 'Will continue fight for truth'

Where was India Today named?

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) under the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India measures the TRPs of channels with barometers. This installation of barometers was done by a company called Hansa Research Group.

Mumbai Police Commissioner said that the crime branch has found a massive TRP scam. Mumbai Police then arrested Vishal Ved Bhandari, Relationship Manager of Hansa on October 6. Bhandari revealed to Mumbai Police that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed for "increased ratings." He added that a manipulative TRP rating causes several advertisers to part with a huge sum of money to undeserving channels. The Mumbai Police on October 6 lodged FIR naming India Today and other channels but not Republic TV.

READ: Arnab's massive disclosure: 'India Today outside my house even before Param Bir's presser'

Then how did Param Bir Singh named Republic TV?

Mumbai Police then issued notice to BARC on October 7, and said that Republic TV is being investigated as Vishal Ved Bhandari who has been arrested has claimed that he manipulated barometers to watch Republic TV for monetary consideration. The notice was given to the BARC under Section 91 CRPC and named Republic TV, while completely omitted the name of India Today.

Later, when Republic TV accessed the October 6 FIR copy, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that India Today's name appeared in the initial stage of investigation, but was not substantiated by witnesses. In his press conference, however, he did not mention India Today even once. Neither did he clarify if Police investigated India Today in the matter, and what is evident is that he gave India Today a clean chit within hours. His proceed to appear on India Today after levelling allegations on Republic in an act that has, along with everything else, led to mass calls for his resignation.

READ: 'Chronology samajhiye', Republic TV's rivals & Param Bir Singh trolled with savage tweets

READ: 'India Today should be named Joke of Today': Republic TV panelists take unsparing jibes