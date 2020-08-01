Ishkaran Stresses On CBI Probe In Sushant's Case, Slams 'Time-wasting Turf-war'

Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari, who is seeking for justice in Sushant's case, on Saturday highlighted the 'time-wasting Turf war' between Mumbai and Bihar Police. The Bihar Police is running a parallel investigation after the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father. The Bihar Police have decided to investigate all those who were connected to the late actor.

However, there have speculations over turf between the two state police officials. Taking to Twitter, Bhandari urged Bihar CM to transfer the case to CBI in order to attain justice for Sushant.

Cooper Hospital refuses to give records to Bihar Police.



This is time wasting Turf war between Mumbai & Patna Police.



Bihar CM should transfer case to CBI & then we will have Justice for SSR. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 1, 2020

READ: 5 stunning expenses Sushant Singh Rajput bore for Rhea Chakraborty before his demise

Meanwhile, Bihar police on Saturday said that the investigation is on from their side, adding that they are soon to get the postmortem report. They added the Rhea is under their radar, and they will investigate her if required.

READ: Rhea Chakraborty issues statement from undisclosed location, silent on FIR against her

Bihar Govt's investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Soon after a team of four members of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai and has so far recorded statements of people close to Sushant. They are also investigating the financial transaction of Sushant and his social media messages.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has filed a caveat plea before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Moreover, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

READ: Maha CM Uddhav breaks silence on criticism against Mumbai Police in Sushant's death probe

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta writes to PM Modi, requests urgent scan of whole case