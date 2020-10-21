Ishkaran Urges Centre To Provide Security To Arnab As MVA Minister Reveals Shocking Plot

Shortly after stung Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik shared shocking details of the MVA government's plot against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari urged the Centre to provide immediate police security to Arnab. Stressing on the seriousness of the matter and the uncertainty around what could happen, Ishkaran Bhandari said that Arnab Goswami needed to be protected given that no one knew what was being plotted against him.

The Govt of India should provide Arnab Goswami Police Security.



One never knows what all is the plot against him. He needs to be protected. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 21, 2020

Maharashtra Minister discloses shocking plot against Arnab

Right after Republic Media Network's sting operation inside the Mumbai Congress headquarters unearthed a shocking plot wherein it was revealed that a team has been set up by the highest powers in the MVA government with the sole objective of targeting Republic, a new sting has now laid bare another even more dangerous political conspiracy specifically to 'trap' Arnab Goswami. A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide'.

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

