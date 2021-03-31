Ishrat Jahan Encounter: Discharged Guj Cop NK Amin Hails Verdict, Says 'police Exonerated'

After the CBI court discharged three cops in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, former police officer N K Amin - who was discharged in the same case in 2020, spoke to Wednesday, welcoming the Ahmedabad court's verdict. Amin slammed the politicians opposing the verdict, likening them to those who demanded 'proof' of Pulwama attack. A CBI court in Ahmedabad discharged three police officers - IPS officer G L Singhal, retired DySP Tarun Barot, and assistant sub-inspector Anaju Chaudhary in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case observing that the police action taken was in "discharge of their duties", while DG Vanzara and NK Amin were discharged in 2020.

NK Amin: 'Verdict exonerates police'

"I congratulate the Gujarat police association and the court's unique verdict. It not only exonerated the police officers, but also ruled that the encounter was genuine and not fake. It was unique that the police were being targetted by the political groups, misusing the law."

When asked why the police was targetted, he said, "We were targetted because there was zero-tolerance against terror in Gujarat. There was some political agenda to topple the elected govt. of the state. We were targetted for doing duty faithfully. Police officers were subjected to coercion, their family was harassed to an extent. They changed the affidavit for their purpose and all confessions were suppressed, but the judiciary did right. I welcome the judgment."

Commenting on political opposition to the judgment, he said, "These are the people who say dirty words to the Army chief, they criticize the Indian army and demand proof of Pulwama. They started doing politics with people responsible for internal and external security - who are neutral to such issues - which is very sad. I once again thank the judiciary."

CBI court discharges cops in Ishrat Jahan case

Earlier in the day, discharging the aforementioned cops, the court observed, "It is clear that the act which is alleged to have been done by the accused was in discharge of their duties or purported to be in discharge of their duties. Number of anti-national & terrorist activities were spread all over India, more particularly in Gujarat. Being high-rank police officers, it was their duty to take necessary steps," and ruled "There is no question of any fake encounter on part of any such police officer. There is no evidence to show that Jahan and the other three were not terrorists."

What is the Ishrat Jahan case?

In June 2004, the Gujarat Crime Branch had gunned down 19-year-old Ishrat Jahan and three others - Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai and Jishan Johar, Amjad Ali Akbar Ali Rana claiming their links to terrorists. The police alleged that Jahan abd others had plotted to kill the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. Defending accused cops - Vanzara and Amin, the then-BJP Gujarat government had denied sanction to prosecute them under section 197 of the CrPC, which required prior sanction is required from a competent authority to prosecute a public servant.

Later the CBI had sought the Gujarat government's response for sanction the cops, which was denied again by the state government. Jahan's mother Shamima Kauser had later moved the CBI court seeking a copy of the then state government's refusal to sanction the accused police officials - which was refused by the court. On March 23, 2020, the Court had discharged Vanzara and Amin in the case after the two had moved the court to drop proceedings against them in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan "fake encounter case".