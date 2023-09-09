ISI-backed Narco Terror Cartel Arrested By SIA

State Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused in a narcotics smuggling module backed by Pakistan from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Mohd. Sharief Chechi, a key associate of former Congress Minister Babu Singh who was arrested earlier for his involvement in Hawala funding, which was later found to be linked with the narco terror module, has been arrested from Uri Sub-division of Baramulla by SIA.

Officials in SIA told Republic that there is a well-organized drug syndicate that includes Mohd. Sharief Chechi, Mohd Rafiq Najar, Farooq Ahmad Naikoo operating from Dubai, and others are infusing narcotics into the Indian territory to generate terror funds, to fuel subversive activities challenging the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India and further using banking channels for layering of proceeds of narcotics for funding of terrorism in J&K.



"During the investigation, it was revealed that the modus operandi adopted was that, Mohd. Sharief Chechi used to collect narcotics from across LOC viz PoK and these narcotics were used to generate proceeds for terror funding. Upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, a team of SIA led by inspector Vikas Sharma arrested Mohd. Sharief Chechi from Uri, Baramulla," he added.



Further investigation into aspects of cross LOC operation of this narco smuggling and terror funding syndicate, which has been found smuggling arms, explosives, and narcotics consignments across the LOC is ongoing at SIA Jammu.

Key accused Mohd. Sharief Chechi wanted in narco terror/terror funding case FIR 73/23 PS Gandhi Nagar/SIA Jammu was arrested by SIA Jammu from Uri, Baramulla, J&K. Team of SIA officials led by inspector Vikas Sharma including ASI Satish Parihar and Sgct. Shatter Singh made the arrest.



On the allegations that they were working under the direction of ISI and their agents in Pakistan for the purpose of financing Jammu-based separatists to carry out subversive activities against the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India, a case was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu, with the arrest of Mohd. Shareef Shah along with a huge amount of recovered narco terror money. Former Congress minister Babu Singh was also arrested later by Jammu Police in the same case.