ISIS Bomber's Confession Video Accessed; Was To Meet Someone In India To Carry Out Attack

After the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a member of the ISIS terrorist group, Republic Media Network accessed his 57-second-long confession video wherein he revealed that he was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leaders. In the video, the terrorist said that he was receiving special training, and on the orders of a person named Yusuf, he flew to Russia. He also said that his next destination was India, where he was to get all the necessary support to carry out the attack from someone he was to meet.

Confession video of ISIS member out

"‘In 2022, I received special training. By the orders of Yusuf (inaudible), I flew to Russia from where I was to fly to India. In India, I was supposed to get all the necessary support to carry out a terror attack. I was to meet someone in India," he can be heard saying in the video.

Detained was recruited as suicide bomber in Turkey

The FSB said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the ISIS terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported. "Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organisation banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement. The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

Notably, ISIS, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is a Sunni jihadist organisation that declares itself a caliphate and asserts religious authority over all Muslims. The Indian Government has designated the Islamic State and all of its offshoots as 'Terrorist Organizations' and added them to the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Image: Republic World, PTI