ISIS Kerala Module Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 Accused Linked To Terror Plotting

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on September 8, filed a chargesheet against three accused persons for their alleged links with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. An investigation disclosed that after the decline of the ISIS Caliphate in Syria and Iraq, one of the accused, Mohd. Ameen, had visited Kashmir in March 2020 for hijrah (religious migration) and engaged in terror plotting and activities.

NIA files chargesheet against 3 accused in ISIS Kerala Module case

The NIA investigations revealed the accused in the chargesheet, namely, i) Mohammed Ameen, son of (s/o) Amanaulla K, resident of (r/o) Malappuram, Kerala, ii) Mushab Anwar s/o Anuvar r/o Kannur, Kerala and iii) Rahees Rasheed s/o Rasheed r/o Oachira, Kollam, Kerala.

The NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 121 & 121A (Waging war against the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code along with various Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act pertaining to terror deeds of Mohammed Ameen from Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms including Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating violence and coercing Jihadi ideology of the ISIS. They aim at radicalising and recruiting new members to their ISIS module.

An investigation has revealed that the accused Md. Ameen has been involved in raising and distributing funds in connivance with co-accused Rahees Rasheed and Kashmir-based accused and his associates for propagating ideology and violent activities of the proscribed terror group. During the investigation. the NIA discovered that Md Ameen, Mushab Anwar and Rahees Rasheed are affiliated with the banned organisation- ISIS and have been involved in radicalisation, recruitment, brainwashing, terror funding and grooming like-minded gullible youth to join hands with ISIS via secured social media platforms.

The NIA further stated that a detailed probe into the matter is underway. The NIA had re-registered the case on March 5, 2021, and led the aforementioned investigation.

ISIS Kerala Module Case

On September 3, as part of a separate investigation, the NIA arrested two accused in the ISIS Kerala module case for allegedly conducting terrorist activities. The accused, identified as Mizha Siddeeque and Shifa Harris, are both residents of Kerala's Kannur district. The accused have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on social media platforms, informed the NIA.

The development came after NIA arrested the alleged leader of the ISIS module, Mohammed Ameen, along with his associates Mushab Anwar from Kannur, Kerala, and Dr. Rahees Rashid from Kollam, Kerala for instigating the Indian youth to join Jihad.