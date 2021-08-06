ISIS Module Case: NIA Arrests Key Operative Involved In Anti-India Cyberspace Propaganda

In a major breakthrough in the country's counter-terrorism efforts, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an ISIS suspect from Bhatkal in Karnataka during the anti-terror raids on Friday. The suspect who goes by the name Jufri Jawhar Damudi aka Abu Hajir Al Badri was high up in the hierarchy of ISKP and a key ISIS operative, according to NIA. The ISIS operative was under the radar of central probe agencies since April 2020 for his active role in the production and dissemination of ISIS propaganda monthly online magazine "Voice of Hind".

NIA makes key arrest in ISIS module case

Apart from his involvement in disseminating ISIS propaganda and media activity, he was also looking after logistical support including procurement of arms and explosives, funding for mujahideen and recruitment. The NIA also revealed that he was in direct contact with Islamic State leaders in Khorasan (Afghanistan) and Syria.

The NIA further stated that the ISIS operative also incited the people in his contacts to kill kafirs (disbelievers), police personnel, journalists etc and inflicting damage to temples and government properties.

"On cyberspace, Abu Hajir Al Badri claimed to be based in Afghanistan/Pakistan and was taking all security precautions to evade his detection by the intelligence agencies. Despite his claim to be based in Khorasan/Pakistan on social media, it was assessed that 'Abu Hajir Al Badri' might be based in India and not Khorasan," NIA said.

Based on this assessment and the leads developed through the revelations of Qasim Khurasani aka Umar Nisar (arrested on July 11, 2021), further intelligence investigation by Indian central agencies in co-ordination with foreign agencies, the real identity of Abu Hajir Al Badri was established as Bhatkal-based Jufri Jawhar Damudi," the NIA added.

During the initial probe, it was also established that Jufri Jawhar Damudi is the younger brother of Adnan Hassan Damudi, who was arrested by NIA in 2017 in ISIS-related cases.

NIA arrests 4 individuals from Jammu and Kashmir

The NIA had also arrested four people on Wednesday as it conducted simultaneous searches in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka in connection with terror activities of a group propagating the violent ideology of ISIS.

Speaking on the four arrests on Wednesday, an NIA spokesperson had said the searches were carried out along with local police units at five locations -- three in Kashmir and one each in Bengaluru and Mangalore. The arrested accused were identified as Obaid Hamid of Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat of Bandipora; Ammar Abdul Rahman of Mangalore and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal of Bengaluru. The NIA official had revealed that the group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology, and radicalising and recruiting new members to the terror module.

(With PTI Inputs)