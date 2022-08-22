ISIS Terrorist Nabbed In Russia Reveals Plot Against India; Here's What We Know So Far

After Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber who was allegedly plotting a terror attack in India, a 57-second-long confession video on Monday was released, where the nabbed terrorist was heard saying that he recieved a special training this year, following which, he flew to Russia, from where he was supposed to travel to India to carry out a terror attack, on the instructions of the ISIS for 'insult to the prophet'.

Here is what we know so far:

Nabbed by Russia's FSB security agency, ISIS Bomber's plot against India revealed: Here's what we know so far pic.twitter.com/JzmTPnDXNc — Republic (@republic) August 22, 2022

1) Terrorist Nabbed By Russia's FSB - Russia's FSB detained the Islamic State suicide bomber who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in India. The FSB said in a statement that the detained ISIS member was planning to carry out a terrorist attack by self-detonation against one of the leaders of India's ruling dispensation.

2) Terrorist Belongs To Central Asian Nation - The FSB informed that the detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, "who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," it added.

3) Terrorist Was Recruited In Turkey - The FSB further claimed that the detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the ISIS leaders, when he was in Turkey between April and June this year.

4) Indoctrinated Via Telegram & In Istanbul - The Russian agency also informed that the nabbed terrorist's indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger 'Telegram' and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organization. "As a result, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to the Amir of IS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for the territory of Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act," the FSB said.

5) Was To Fly To India Via Moscow - The bomber was to take the Moscow route to conduct a terror attack in India after getting instruction, in retaliation for "insulting the prophet". The terrorist made the confession in a 57-second video accessed by Republic.

#FirstOnRepublic



Crucial details of ISIS bomber's confession accessed by Republic: The terrorist was to meet someone in India to carry out the attack.



Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/fNqExdK5Zv — Republic (@republic) August 22, 2022

6) His Confessional Video Is Out - In the 57-second-long confession video, the ISIS recruit was heard saying, ‘In 2022, I received special training. By the orders of Yusuf (inaudible), I flew to Russia from where I was to fly to India. In India, I was supposed to get all the necessary support to carry out a terror attack. I was to meet someone in India. I was working on the instructions of the Islamic state for insulting the prophet."

7) His Target Was An Indian Ruling Party Leader - The detained ISIS member was allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack by self-detonation against one of the leaders of India's ruling dispensation. "The FSB in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in the country. The detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the agency said in a statement.

8) He Was To Meet Someone In India - The nabbed terrorist admitted in his confession video that he was supposed to meet someone in India after reaching there from Russia, and was working on the instructions of the ISIS due to 'insult to prophet'.

9) Indian Security Agencies Briefed - As per reports, the Russian FSB has contacted and informed relevant agencies in India regarding the detention of ISIS terrorists. Sources said that the Indian probe agencies are gathering more information regarding the alleged suicide attack.