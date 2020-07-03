ISJK Terrorist Behind Minor, CRPF Jawan Killing Shot Dead In Srinagar

In the first encounter of July, security forces in Kashmir Valley killed terrorist Zahid Dass, who was associated with terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at Bijbehara Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, terrorist Zahid Dass killed in yesterday’s encounter at Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir," IG Kashmir was quoted in a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police. During the encounter, a CRPF jawan also passed away.

Earlier, police had named Zahid Dass in FIR in case of killing a CRPF personnel and a minor in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Police has identified killer of minor boy and CRPF personnel. Zahid Daas, a terrorist of JKIS outfit, is found to be involved in today's attack at Bijbehara. Police has registered FIR against him by name," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on June 26.

Zahid managed to escape from the encounter site on June 30, 2020, in which two of his associates were killed. “An operation launched by Awantipur police and exchange of fire started at Brinthal Tral. Awantipur Police and local SF unit on the job. This is the second encounter in the last 24 hrs and third in the last 48 hrs. Earlier during the day Bijbehara operation culminated with the killing of two terrorists responsible for killing a CRPF jawan and a child 3 days ago,” DGP Police had said.

List of Top 12 terrorists ready: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar said that police has identified its target of terror outfits in Kashmir Valley which will be the key target of the forces in the coming days.

The new list of Jammu and Kashmir includes terrorists of Jaish Mohammed Lambu, Walid, and Ghazi Rashid. Terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba namely Usman, Sajjad, Isfaq, Yusuf Kanduru, Nasir, Dr Saifullah, Farooq, Ashraf Maulvi, and Jubair Vani are also named in this list.

Security forces have managed to gun down 130 terrorists in this year so far. In January,18 terrorists were gunned down while February and March 7-7 terrorists were shot dead by security forces. In April 28 terrorists were neutralized in Kashmir Valley while 18 terrorists were gun down in May 2020. June remained the most successful month for security forces with the killing of 49 terrorists.

