Israel Embassy Blast Day CCTV Footage Accessed; Two Suspects Caught On Delhi Cam's Feed

Republic TV has exclusively accessed the CCTV footage from outside the Israel embassy in Delhi where a minor IED blast took place earlier this year on January

Koushik Narayanan

In the latest development, Republic TV has exclusively accessed the CCTV footage from outside the Israel embassy in Delhi from the day when a minor IED blast had taken place, on January 29. In the CCTV footage that has been accessed, two suspects are seen outside the embassy, walking past the premises' gates.

Blast outside Israel embassy

An explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy at the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg on 29 January. As per the fire department, the explosion was reported around 5:05 PM. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. Forensic teams had suspected the use of 'black powder'. As per the Prasar Bharti News Service, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found hidden near the pavement. 

While no injuries were reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report on the incident while NSA Ajit Doval had also taken stock of the situation and enhanced security measures were put in place. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. 3 cars were damaged. The IED which caused the blast was allegedly found in a flower pot on the road divider near Jindal House. 

"A very low intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal house. No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of 3 vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the Delhi Police statement had said.   

Following the minor IED blast, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had dialled his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and had assured him 'fullest protection' for the embassy and its diplomats in India. Jaishankar had also asserted that the law that no effort would be spared to find the culprits. Heads of both states discussed the incident, given the closeness of ties between the two nations.

