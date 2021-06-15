Israel Embassy Blast: NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward For Identifying Suspects, See Pictures

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has shared photos and video clips of the suspects in the Israel embassy blast in New Delhi in January, and offered a reward of Rs 10,00,000 for those who could identify the suspected individuals and provide information about them to the agency. In the CCTV clips from outside the Israel embassy shared by NIA, the two suspects (one is seen carrying a black colour bag) can be seen standing together following which they seem to have a small conversation and proceed to walk away together. While both suspects were seen wearing face masks, one suspect wore a cap and had a slight limp.

NIA offers Rs 10 lakh reward for information on Israel Embassy blast suspects

Republic TV has exclusively accessed the CCTV footage from January 29 where a blast took place outside the Israel Embassy. In the video, two persons who are suspected of planting the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) outside the embassy which is at APJ Abdul Kalam Azad Road in Lutyens Delhi. The case was initially registered with the Delhi Police Special Cell and was later on transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

As per sources, both the men seen in CCTV clips have been identified by the probe agencies. Since January, agencies have conducted many raids to nab them but couldn't succeed. More than 100 individuals were interrogated by the probe agencies and they are still working on the case.

As per reports, the suspected individuals took an auto-rickshaw from the Jamia area of Delhi and reached APJ Abdul Kalam Azad road. Sources have revealed raids are still being conducted to nab the suspects and that the agencies were hoping to make an early arrest in the case.

Blast outside Israel embassy

An explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy at the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg on 29 January. As per the fire department, the explosion was reported around 5:05 PM. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. Forensic teams had suspected the use of 'black powder'. As per the Prasar Bharti News Service, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found hidden near the pavement.

While no injuries were reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report on the incident while NSA Ajit Doval had also taken stock of the situation and enhanced security measures were put in place. 3 cars were damaged. The IED which caused the blast was allegedly found in a flower pot on the road divider near Jindal House.