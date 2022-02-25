ISRO Espionage Case: SC Defers Hearing Of CBI's Plea Against Bail Of 4 Accused To March 11

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing of CBI’s plea challenging the Kerala High Court order that had granted bail to four accused persons of ISRO Espionage case. The apex court will take up the hearing of the case on March 11.

The case was adjourned by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravi Kumar. They deferred the hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday sought adjournment citing the absence of (ASG) A S Raju. The Additional Solicitor General was supposed to assist Mehta in the case, and perhaps after listening to his plea, the top court adjourned the matter.

CBI urges SC to cancel bail of 4 accused in Espionage case

CBI moved the SC after the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to four officials involved in the case - former Gujarat Director-General of Police (DGP) RB Sreekumar, two former Kerala police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, and retired intelligence official PS Jayaprakash.

Opposing the bail, the CBI had asked for the anticipatory bail to be revoked, claiming that it would jeopardise the investigation into the case. While the top court had deferred the matter for a later hearing on February 25, they had earlier issued notices to the accused.

Representing CBI, Additional Solicitor General AV Raju argued that the agency's investigation had revealed that certain scientists were abused and implicated in the case, which hampered the development of the cryogenic engine and pushed India's space programme back about two decades. He also claimed a vested foreign conspiracy in the whole matter and asked the court to cancel the anticipatory bail.

ISRO espionage case

The case took place around 1994 when allegations of transferring confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries were levied on two Indian scientists. Two Maldivian women named Rasheeda and Fousiya Hasan were also accused in the case. Later, Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell them to Pakistan.

At the time, the director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, Nambi Narayanan, was arrested with Deputy Director of ISRO D Sasikumaran. Nambi Narayanan was later given a clean chit after which he sought legal action against the police officers for involving him in the espionage case. His appeal, however, was rejected on the basis that no action was required against the officials.

He then moved to the Supreme Court where his plea was accepted and the Apex Court directed for an investigation followed by the appointment of an inquiry commission. SC also directed the CBI to conduct an investigation and later, 18 former police and several Intelligence Bureau officials were charged with allegations.

