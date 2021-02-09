Issuance Of 30-day Public Notice Under Special Marriage Act Reasonable: Centre To Delhi HC

Procedure and conditions, including the 30-day notice for solemnization of a marriage under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), are "fair and reasonable", the Centre submitted to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The submission came in response to an affidavit filed before a Delhi HC bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh in response to an inter-faith couple's plea challenging the provision to send public notices inviting objections to marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

"If any person raises objection to the said marriage (under SMA) within a period of 30 days, the marriage officer shall not solemnise the marriage until he enquires into the matter of objection. It may not be possible to verify the credibility of such a person if at least thirty days period is not given as mentioned in section 7 of the Act," the Ministry of Law and Justice stated. "The conditions relating to solemnisation of special marriage mentioned under the Act is in consonance with the intention behind the Act," it added.

The plea had contended that the provision of a 30-day notice 'discouraged' inter-faith couples from getting married, questioning why a similar provision as not laid down under the personal laws with regard to same-faith marriages. Calling the procedure 'unconstitutional', the petitioners had sought to set aside the impugned procedure of issuance of public notice seeking direction to concerned authorities to register their marriages with immediate effect.

The Ministry, however, said that the intention behind the said provision under the SMA was to safeguard the interests of various parties involved. "In this regard, it may be mentioned that the intention behind the Special Marriage Act, 1954 is to keep adequate safeguards to the interest of various parties involved," it said.

"After the expiration of 30 days from the date of publication of the notice for solemnization of marriage, the marriage may be solemnized," the government added statting that if any person raises an objection to the said marriage within a period of 30 days, the marriage officer shall not solemnize the marriage until an enquiry has been issued into the matter of objection.

(With Agency Inputs)