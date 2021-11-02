IT Dept Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1000 Cr Linked To Mahar Dy CM Ajit Pawar Under Benami Act

In a major step back for Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, the Income Tax department attached his properties worth Rs 1000 crores under Benami Act, 1988. The five attached properties include Nirmal Tower at Nariman Point. This move comes a month after IT dept raided houses & companies of sisters of Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's properties worth Rs 1000 cr attached

Income Tax Department has attached properties of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1000 cr. Five properties including Nirmal Tower at Nariman Point, Mumbai has been attached by IT Dept. Last month, IT Dept conducted raids at houses& companies of sisters of Pawar: Sources pic.twitter.com/WaCD71BfIa — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Pawar: 'Why drag my sisters?'

On October 7, Pawar said he has no problem with the Income Tax department raiding companies linked to him, but he was upset that his three sisters were dragged into this. Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said some entities linked to him were raided. Entities linked to three of his sisters -- one residing in Kolhapur and two in Pune -- were also raided, he said.

"We pay taxes every year. Since I am the finance minister, I am aware of the fiscal discipline. All entities linked to me have paid taxes," Pawar told reporters.

He added, "I am upset because (premises of) my sisters, who got married 35 to 40 years ago, have been raided. If they were raided as Ajit Pawar's relatives, then people must think about it. The way the agencies are being (mis)used". Refusing to comment on the intent, he said, "The I-T department is in a better position to say whether there was a political motive behind the raid or they found something else."

The Income Tax Department raided some businesses linked to family members of Ajit Pawar and some real estate developers on charges of alleged tax evasion, according to official sources. The premises linked to business groups such as DB Realty, Shivalik, Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (Jarandeshwar SSK) and businesses linked to Ajit Pawar''s sisters are being covered under the operation.

Jarandeshwar SSK was in the news recently, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July attached over Rs 65 crore worth of land, building, plant and machinery of its sugar mill at Chimangaon-Koregaon in Satara under the anti-money laundering law.