IT-dept Carries Out Raids In Delhi's Greater Kailash Area, Seizes 1cr Unaccounted Cash

On Monday, the Income Tax Department raided Dhingra Properties in the National capital and reportedly seized Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash. As per information, the raids were conducted at Dhingra Properties in Greater Kailash-2 of New Delhi.

The I-T officials, during the course of the search operation, found and seized a large number of incriminating pieces of evidence in the form of hard-copy documents and digital data.

IT sleuths seize Rs 1 cr cash

According to sources, a racket was running a ‘2 Ka 3’ scheme in Delhi-NCR, where the minimum investment was of Rs 1 crore. Notably, Dhingra Properties was the key conspirator who was involved in running the racket and luring the investors to invest Rs 1 crore and get Rs 1.5 crore.

During the investigation, the Director and other senior officials of the company were unable to explain the source of cash. The Income Tax department further looked at the account books, sales bills, and other documents as part of the searches conducted to probe alleged tax evasion. According to sources, other companies linked to Dhingra Properties are also on the radar.

In a joint operation, the I-T sleuths with the Noida Police SOG team conducted the operation pretending to be a broker. After the recce of two days, they struck today and recovered cash of Rs one crore.

Money trail of more than Rs 100 crore found by IT

It is worth noting that this is the fourth such search in this case, and so far Rs 2.58 crores have been seized by the I-T department. Earlier, the I-T team raided a broker in Karol Bagh in Delhi and seized Rs 90 lakhs. Searches were also conducted in Lucknow and Noida.

According to sources, the I-T department has been able to find a money trail of more than Rs 100 crore. On November 10, Noida Police arrested nine people from Noida in connection to the case.