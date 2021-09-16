IT Dept Continues Survey At Sonu Sood's Residence For Second Day; No Documents Seized

The Income Tax department continued its survey on actor Sonu Sood's Oshiwara residence in Mumbai on Thursday. According to sources, no documents have been seized by the IT department team which came for a 'survey' for a second day. Sources further stated that a deal between Sonu Sood and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the IT department's scanner following allegations of tax evasion.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IT department conducted a survey in six locations including Mumbai till 7 pm. The survey is being carried out to ascertain the actual income that the taxpayer earned in a particular financial year. It involves the inspection of books and documents and not their seizures. In addition, the actor is also expected to be questioned, but as of now, he has not issued any statement on the matter. Apart from Sonu Sood, his partner Anil Singh was also searched by the IT department.

AAP reacts as IT Department conducts 'survey' at Sonu Sood's properties

As the surveys began on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA, Atishi slammed the BJP. Atishi hit out and accused the ruling BJP of victimising Sonu Sood. Taking to Twitter, Atishi remarked that the 'survey' by the IT Department is a 'clear message by BJP' that they will victimise anyone who does good work for the country. She further recollected Sood's efforts to help the migrants during the lockdown.

"Was it a crime for Sonu Sood to help migrants during the lockdown? Was it a crime for him to help those in difficulty?"

AAP reaction comes days after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced that Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh Ke Mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices. Kejriwal had also stated that "truth will always win as prayers of lakhs of families of India are with the 48-year-old actor." In his response, the actor expressed that he was 'honoured and humbled' to be the brand ambassador of 'Desh Ke Mentor a programme'. Sood also thanked Kejriwal for making him a part of the Delhi government's initiative.

Truly honoured and humbled to be the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor a programme which has given me an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students across India. Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal sir for making me a part of this initiative.

