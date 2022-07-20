Last Updated:

IT Dept Raids 40 Locations Linked To UP-based Ghee Company, Key Promoters Under Radar

Sources have also revealed that Income Tax department raids have been conducted on locations related to key promoters and officials of the Ghee company.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Delhi

Image: PTI


The investigation wing of Delhi's Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches on a Ghee (clarified butter) company based in Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, around 40 premises have been covered in connection with the raids on the Ghee company.

Sources have revealed that raids have also been conducted on locations linked to key promoters and officials of the Ghee company. Establishments of the officials have been covered in the search operations which were initiated in the early hours of July 20. Further details regarding the nature and cause of the IT department raids are awaited. 

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

READ | Delhi reports 585 fresh COVID-19 cases, two fatalities
READ | Ballot boxes of presidential polls brought to Delhi
READ | 75 years of Independence: Tricolours to be hoisted atop offices, residences in Delhi
READ | SC stays Delhi HC order asking AAP govt to try to clear backlog of unfilled EWS seats in Pvt schools
First Published:
COMMENT