IT Dept Raids 40 Locations Linked To UP-based Ghee Company, Key Promoters Under Radar

The investigation wing of Delhi's Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches on a Ghee (clarified butter) company based in Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, around 40 premises have been covered in connection with the raids on the Ghee company.

Sources have revealed that raids have also been conducted on locations linked to key promoters and officials of the Ghee company. Establishments of the officials have been covered in the search operations which were initiated in the early hours of July 20. Further details regarding the nature and cause of the IT department raids are awaited.

Investigation wing of Delhi's Income Tax dept is conducting a search on a Ghee (clarified butter) company in UP. Around 40 premises have been covered. Key promoters & officials of the company have been covered in the search which started today early morning. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)