IT Dept Raids Anandhaas Group Of Hotels In Coimbatore; Searches Underway At 40 Locations

In a key development, the Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the Shree Anandhaas group of hotels in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, sources said on Saturday. The I-T officials searched various parts of the city, including Vadavalli, Gandhipuram and Lakshmi Mill. These areas were divided into 40 groups. The reason behind the raids and other details are yet to be ascertained.

According to the company's website, Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Private Limited is a 16-year-old private company incorporated in June 2006. The Coimbatore-based firm had filed its Annual Returns and Financial Statements up to March 31, 2021 (FY 2020-2021). It has an authorized capital of Rs 5 crores and a paid-up capital of Rs 4.36 crores as per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Currently, five directors are associated with the organization - Manikanden Purushothaman, Venkatesh Krishnan, Narayana Ram Asok Ram, and 2 others.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)