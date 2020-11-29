IT Dept Raids House Of Former SEZ Developer, Recovers Undisclosed Assets Worth Rs 100 Cr

The Income Tax (IT) Department on November 27, raided the premises of the former director of an Information Technology Special Economic Zone (IT SEZ) developer recovering assets worth Rs 100 crore from his possession, the Ministry of Finance revealed in a statement on Sunday.

"The evidence unearthed include unaccounted assets worth about Rs 100 crores accumulated by the former director and his family members in the past three years. The search further unearthed that the IT SEZ developer claimed bogus work-in-progress expenses of about Rs 160 crores in an under-construction project," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Raids conducted across 16 locations

According to the Ministry of Finance, the investigation into the unaccounted assets is under progress and other land transactions involving cash payments and an issue relating to Compulsory Convertible Debentures are also under examination. "The unaccounted and partly-accounted sales amount to more than 25 percent of the total sales each year. Further, the assessee group has provided sales accommodation bills to various customers and received commissions of more than 10 percent on these transactions," it said.

"The search further revealed certain share purchase transactions relating to the IT SEZ developer. The shares of this entity were sold by its erstwhile shareholders, a resident and a non-resident entity, which routed its investment through a Mauritius intermediary, for about Rs 2,300 crore in FY 2017-18 but capital gains out of this sale transaction were not disclosed to the department," the statement added.

According to officials, the IT SEZ developer's house was raided by the Income Tax Department under a series of raids which were conducted across 16 locations in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Cuddalore. The searches so far have resulted in the detection of undisclosed income of more than Rs 450 crore, revealed the Ministry.

(With Agency Inputs)