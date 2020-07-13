Mumbai: IT Dept Raids Office Of Ashok Gehlot's Son Vaibhav's Business Partner

In the latest series of raids by the Income Tax Department, companies of one of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot's associates was raided by the law enforcement agency in Mumbai's Malad region on Monday. Mayank Sharma Enterprises and Om Kothari group were raided by the IT Department earlier this afternoon.

The owner of Mayank Sharma Enterprises Ratan Kant Sharma, is said to allegedly have business links with Vaibhav Gehlot. Ratan Kant Sharma was brought under ED scanner after he received funds amounting to Rs 96.7 crores from Mauritius. He also holds a stake in Jaipur's Hotel Fairmont as per sources. Earlier in the day, the ED had raided Fairmont Hotel, where Congress was planning to move its MLAs, amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis.

IT Dept carries out raids

Meanwhile, Income Tax has been carrying out raids across the country and largely in Rajasthan and Delhi on complaints of tax evasion, with merchant groups on its radar. The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at the houses of Congress leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Rajeev Arora, both considered to be close aides of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Rajeev Arora who is a jewellery firm owner is specifically under the scanner. It is said that the IT Department is conducting raids based on inputs it has received regarding the movement of large amounts of money along with some overseas transactions. According to sources, the case is related to un-declaration of income and stock with Rajiv Arora's Amrapali office is being analysed.

CLP passes resolution in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Rajasthan political crisis, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The legislators also reposed faith in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Recalling the "revolutionary" and "historic" decisions taken by the Gehlot government in the last one and a half years, the legislators reiterated their commitment to continue on this path.

