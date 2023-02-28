IT Dept Raids Real Estate Company Googee In Hyderabad Over Funding Irregularities

The Income Tax Department (IT) conducted raids at the Headquarter of the Googee real estate company in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar area early morning on February 28.

Additionally, the IT officials also raided about 14-15 branch offices of the real estate company in the city, which is the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, after the department identified funding irregularities in the account books of the company.

Notably, the IT department had carried out searches continuously for three days at the offices of multiple construction companies in early February too. The Chairman, MDs and important members of four companies, Rajapushpa Properties (RP), Muppa Projects India Private Limited (MPIPL), Vertex Homes (VH) and Vasudha Homes Private Limited (VHPL) were searched on February 3.

According to income tax officials, various tax-related norms were violated by these companies and documents containing records of transactions not filed with the department were thereby seized.

Sources reported that in the form of advanced bookings, the companies allegedly collected large sums of money in cash but failed to report them in their tax returns. Officials claimed the collected money was used for other purposes and not disclosed for the last four fiscal years.