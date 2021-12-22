IT Ministry Orders Probe After Priyanka Gandhi Claims 'govt Hacking Kids' Instagram'

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken suo moto cognizance of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegation where she accused the government of hacking her children's Instagram accounts. The IT Ministry has now ordered a probe into the allegation, an official said on Wednesday.

As per an ANI report, Priyanka Gandhi has not filed an official complaint on the hacking of Instagram accounts, and no irregular activities or postings were found on the handles of her children.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had alleged that her children's Instagram accounts were being hacked by the government. She was referring to the phone-tapping allegations made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav against the Yogi Adityanath government in UP.

"They're even hacking my children's Instagram accounts, let alone phone tapping. Do they not have any other work?" she said.

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of phone-tapping

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a press conference on Sunday had accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of ‘tapping’ phones. Yadav claimed that CM Yogi himself listens to the phone recordings in the evenings. The remarks came in the backdrop of Income Tax raids being carried out on SP leader Rajeev Rai, owing to suspicion of tax evasion.

Responding to the phone-tapping accusations, the UP CM said, "Probably Akhilesh did something similar when he was in power. So now, he is accusing others."

The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs as the state nears elections in February 2022.

Image: PTI