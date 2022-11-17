IT Raids KPCC Working President Residence In Chikkamagaluru; Property Documents Seized

The Income Tax department on Thursday, November 17 conducted raids at the residence of A.V.Gayathri Shanthe Gowda, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru on allegations of tax evasion. She had allegedly gathered disproportionate assets over the years.

The IT sleuths seized several documents pertaining to property and other assets. The local police were also called to the location. Notably, several raids have been ongoing in Karnataka over the past few days.

NIA raids residence of SDPI leaders

Notably, as a part of a series of raids conducted across Karnataka by various central agencies in the past few days, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of two SDPI leaders in Hubballi and Mysuru on November 5. The officials carried out searches in Hubbali at SDPI leader Ismail Nalaband's house. In Mysuru, the residence of the former secretary of the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Suleman was also raided.

As a part of the investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operations at 11 locations in Bengaluru and Patiala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The premises searched included the residence of Amrit Paul, former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), the second-highest police official to be arrested in connection with the recruitment scam. The searches led to the recovery of various incriminating records and electronic gadgets, according to an ED statement.

Arrests in teachers’ recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in October arrested 38 teachers in the Teachers’ recruitment scam after conducting simultaneous raids at 51 places in Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Chikkaballapura districts.

Two cases were registered on accusations of irregularities in the appointment of grade two teachers in 2012-13.

IMAGE: Republic World