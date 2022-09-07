Last Updated:

IT Raids Underway At 5 Locations In Mumbai In Connection To Mid-day Meal Scam Case

In connection to the mid-day meal scam, teams of the Income Tax Department conducted searches across 4-5 premises in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: PTI/Representative


At a time when cases of mid-day meal scams have started surfacing from different parts of the country, the Income Tax Department has taken fresh actions and is conducting raids at multiple locations across Mumbai. According to sources from the department, searches are being carried out by the IT teams in around 4-5 premises on Wednesday across the city. 

The Income Tax Department received specific inputs in connection to the scam following which the agency proceeded with its investigation and carried out the raids. While the department is also investigating the matter in other states, sources suggest that raids are going on in those states as well. 

An official statement is yet to be issued by the department regarding the purpose of the searches or about the specific locations. 

IT raids in multiple states on political parties

In the meantime, the IT department has been also conducting raids on political parties across the country in connection to the involvement in serious financial impropriety by receiving donations without due statutory compliances, reported ANI. 

Election Commission of India in May took action against such political parties who had claimed IT exemption without complying with statutory requirements and deleted 87 political parties from its list for bogus donation and tax fraud, violating norms", it further added citing sources. 

While searches are presently underway in multiple cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gurugram, and Jaipur, sources suggested that the action was taken on reliable intelligence inputs in connection to the department's probe into 'bogus' donations to little-known political parties. 

Image: PTI/Representational

READ | ED & IT dept set to conduct raids in Chhattisgarh soon? Here's what CM Baghel has to say
READ | Bengal: Clashes between cops & locals over alleged mid-day meal scam; vehicles torched
READ | AAP claims ED has also given 'clean chit' to Sisodia as agency carries out raids in Delhi excise case
READ | CBI steps up probe into coal scam; raids WB Law Minister Moloy Ghatak's Asansol house
READ | I-T dept raids over 50 locations across India in massive crackdown on political donations
First Published:
COMMENT