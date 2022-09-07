IT Raids Underway At 5 Locations In Mumbai In Connection To Mid-day Meal Scam Case

At a time when cases of mid-day meal scams have started surfacing from different parts of the country, the Income Tax Department has taken fresh actions and is conducting raids at multiple locations across Mumbai. According to sources from the department, searches are being carried out by the IT teams in around 4-5 premises on Wednesday across the city.

The Income Tax Department received specific inputs in connection to the scam following which the agency proceeded with its investigation and carried out the raids. While the department is also investigating the matter in other states, sources suggest that raids are going on in those states as well.

An official statement is yet to be issued by the department regarding the purpose of the searches or about the specific locations.

IT raids in multiple states on political parties

In the meantime, the IT department has been also conducting raids on political parties across the country in connection to the involvement in serious financial impropriety by receiving donations without due statutory compliances, reported ANI.

Election Commission of India in May took action against such political parties who had claimed IT exemption without complying with statutory requirements and deleted 87 political parties from its list for bogus donation and tax fraud, violating norms", it further added citing sources.

While searches are presently underway in multiple cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gurugram, and Jaipur, sources suggested that the action was taken on reliable intelligence inputs in connection to the department's probe into 'bogus' donations to little-known political parties.

Image: PTI/Representational