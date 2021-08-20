Italian Marines Case: SC Stays Disbursement Of Rs 2 Crore Compensation To Boat Owner

In the 2012 Italian marines case, the Supreme Court on August 19 stayed the disbursement of the Rs 2 crore compensation, which it had directed to be paid to the owner of the fishing vessel St Antony. A bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian passed the order on a plea filed by 7 fishermen were on board the fishing vessel when two Italian marines on board the oil tanker Enrica Lexie opened fire on February 15, 2012, killing two of the crew members, off the Kerala coast. The fishermen had moved the court seeking a share in the compensation embarked by the top court for the boat owner.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that the fishermen’s plea can be sent to the Kerala HC, which is entrusted with the task of disbursing the compensations. In response, the bench said that a notice to the vessel owner, Freddy, was necessary as any modification in the order will cut down his share. The Justices said that they will ultimately leave it for the HC to take a call but they should first hear the boat owner before sending the case to High Court.

“The notice of this application be given to the boat owner and in the meanwhile, we request the Kerala High Court not to disburse any amount to the boat owner in terms of the June 15, 2021 order,” the bench said in its order.

The apex court has already closed all proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines - Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre and Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone. On June 15, the SC had accepted the compensation of Rs 10 crore deposited by Italy. Out of the total amount, Rs 4 crore was to be paid to the family members of each deceased person and Rs 2 crore to the boat’s owner. But alleging that they also suffered despite not being hit by bullets in that firing incident, the surviving fisherman pleaded to the court that they should also be compensated like two of their colleagues who died and the boat owner, who were granted the compensation.

What is Italian Marines Case?

The two Kerala fishermen - Valentine Jalastine and Ajesh Binki - were allegedly shot dead in February 2012 by the aforementioned Italian Marines. They allegedly mistook the Kerala fishermen's boat 'St. Antony' for a pirate boat when it passed through the 'Erica Lexie', a tanker flying with Girone and Latorre and the Italian Flag.

