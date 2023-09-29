'It's Heart Wrenching': BRS Leader K Kavitha On Ujjain Minor Rape Case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha called the rape of a 12-year-old minor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain a heart-wrenching incident and stressed the need for decisive action against such horrific crimes.

BRS leader K Kavitha appealed for stringent action to be taken against those responsible for this appalling incident.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "The news of the brutal rape of a 12-year-old in Ujjain is heart-wrenching. Such heinous crimes cannot continue to remain unchecked, stricter and stronger action against the perpetrators must be initiated at the earliest. Building and providing safe space to women, is our collective responsibility as a society and every citizen must be reminded of their duty towards humanity."

'Accused arrested', says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Before this on Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday evening informed that the accused in the Ujjain minor rape incident has been arrested.

The apprehended has been identified as Bharat Soni, a resident of Ujjain district.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "The accused will face the strict punishment for his actions."

CM Chouhan stressed on the commitment to ensure that justice will be served in this case, and said, "The accused will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished."He further stated that he was monitoring the situation closely every hour."

"The victim is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her," CM Chouhan added.

What cops say?

Meanwhile, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said, "There is an accused in the rape case. Another auto driver will also face a case for not informing the police about the incident. Since the victim did not disclose the crime scene initially, we were taking the accused for a recreation of the crime scene. During this, the accused tried to escape and got injured, along with one of our police officers. Both of them have been provided with medical assistance."

Earlier, Ujjain SP had said that the incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Mahakal police station on September 25.

(With inputs from ANI)