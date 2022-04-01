J&K: 1 Hizbul Terrorist Killed In Shopian Encounter; Search Op By Forces Still Underway

One Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in the Turkwangam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army cordoned of an area and initiated a search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian in south Kashmir. According to the police officials, there was an input about the presence of the two terrorists in Turkwangam village. The security forces accordingly launched an operation in the area on Thursday, officials said.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police announced the killing of one terrorist. "One terrorist killed. The operation is in progress," the police tweeted.

Terrorist who was gunned down belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen

As per sources, the killed terrorist was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen. Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil, Republic's Kashmir Bureau chief, noted that the security forces neutralised one terrorist and his body has been recovered. She further informed that the dead terrorist was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, a terrorist group operating anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one terrorist still remains hidden in the concerned area.

One Indian army jawan also suffered injuries in the encounter. The security forces started an operation based on the information they received about the presence of two terrorists in the village of Turkwangam on the evening of Thursday, March 31.

Terror attacks and operations in Shopian

Recently, the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has seen grenades attack thrown at the police station as well as on CRPF bunkers. On Monday some terrorists threw a grenade at a police station in the Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police officials said. Police also reported no causality in the grenade attack on the police station. Another such event occurred when terrorists hurled grenades at a CRPF bunker located at Babapora, Zainapora area of Shopian district. The attack came on a day the paramilitary force held its 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu.

In February, Inspector-General of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police Vijay Kumar informed that the police killed two terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Shopian encounter on February 25. The police further informed that incriminating materials like one AK 56, one pistol and some ammunition have also been recovered from the dead terrorists. Due to indiscriminate firing from the terrorists, unfortunately, one Indian civilian also had to lose his life.