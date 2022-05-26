J&K: 10 Arrested For Raising Anti-national Slogans Outside Yasin Malik’s Residence

In a development, Srinagar Police has arrested 10 accused of rioting and hooliganism outside Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik’s residence prior to his sentencing. The police on Wednesday night conducted raids at many places that led to their arrests. Following the arrests, the police urged youths in the region not to indulge in anti-social activities.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday as the National Investigations Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi sentenced convicted Yasin Malik to life in a terror funding case. Following this, the police have now confirmed the arrest of youths in connection with the incidents. “10 accused have been arrested so far for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday,” the Srinagar Police said in a statement.

The J&K police also added that the main accused have been arrested. “A case has been registered under UAPA & IPC. The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under the Public Safety Act,” the police said. Furthermore, the police informed that all other areas remained peaceful and further urged the youths “not to indulge in activities which have the potential of destroying their careers and disrupting families.” Meanwhile, the police also informed that a further probe has been launched to identify the remaining accused in the case.

“Midnight Raids were conducted at many places that led to their arrest. Main accused has also been arrested. In this regards FIR no 10/ 2022 under section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under sections 120B,147,148,149, 336 of IPC read with sec 34 of IPC stands registered in Maisuma Police station. Further, all mischievous attempts of provoking law and order situations by vested interests will be also dealt with full force of law,” the Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Yasin Malik sent to life imprisonment

The events came after an NIA court sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10.75 lakh in a terror funding case that was registered in 2017. The NIA alleged his major association with fuelling unrest and supporting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The conviction and the subsequent sentencing came after Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

NIA accused the separatists were mobilising money from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support terror activities in J&K. The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle".

