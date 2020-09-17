J&K: 176 Terrorists Eliminated In 72 Operations This Year, Informs Police

In relentless anti-terror operations, security forces have killed 176 terrorists in 72 operations across Jammu and Kashmir this year, the police force said on Thursday.

"This year so far 176 terrorists have been killed in 72 anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir,” said DGP Dilbagh Singh

He was flanked by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and the new IG CRPF, Srinagar sector, Charu Sinha.

Singh claims, JKP is not only involved in anti-terror operations but is also involved in getting misguided youth back to the mainstream. “From January till date because of relentless efforts made by my team that 20 boys returned home after shunning the path of terrorism this year,” he said while adding, “I appeal more youngsters who have chosen the wrong path to return and join the mainstream.”

DGP claims that security forces are not only doing the best job on the ground but also trying best to avoid collateral damage as much as possible during anti-terror operations. He added that Pakistan is not only involved in huge in terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir but is also trying hard to review the 'Al Badr' terror outfit in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, IGP Vijay Kumar said that the police along with the army had launched several operations in the entire valley from the beginning of the current year and were practically launching search operations on a daily basis and had inducted special forces into the areas.

Charu Sinha lauded the courageous act done by Deputy Commandant Rahul Mathur, when he entered the house in which terrorists were hiding, “although he sustained injuries but at the same time, he also killed one of the terrorists." She added, "There is a huge difference between the situation in Naxal areas and Kashmir especially Srinagar. In order to turn the situation normal here complete synergy is between the forces."

