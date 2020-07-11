J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed As Army Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Nougam

Two unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nougam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

“Troops along LoC in Nougam sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani Post in the area. Apt response was taken to eliminate 2 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate by cutting anti-infiltration fence,” said GOC 19 Division, Maj Gen Virendra Vats.

He further said that the recoveries from the slain terrorists include 2 AK assault rifles with 12 filled magazines, a pistol, magazines, some grenades,” said he while adding “Army also recovered about 1.5 Lakhs in Indian & Pakistani currency.”

However, as per the sources, search operation was on to rule out the presence of more terrorists in the area. Pertinently on June 30, the army had said that an infiltration bid was foiled at Parkian Gali sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on the intervening night of June 29 and June 30 when a group of six-eight terrorists, in two groups tried to sneak in.

Pak increases shelling along LoC

According to the Army, After the initial exchange of fire, the terrorists went back to the Pakistani side. While the focus of security agencies in recent years has remained on curbing home-grown terrorism in southern Kashmir, there are reports that battle-hardened Pakistani terrorists may have sneaked into Kashmir to revive terror-network in the woods of Kupwara.

Infested with heavily-armed foreign terrorists from 1993-2003, Kupwara was known as ‘Gateway of terrorism’ as most of the terrorists infiltrated through this district in the 1990’s. In recent weeks, Pakistan army increased shelling and firing along the LoC to push in terrorists into the Valley from four launch pads across the LoC in Kupwara.

“Inputs indicate that their launchpads are fully occupied. If we've to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launchpads opposite,” said, GOC 19 Division Maj Gen Virendra Vats.

