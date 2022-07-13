J&K: 5-member SIT Team Formed By Police To Probe Hanuman Idol Vandalism In Kathua

In a massive development, Jammu and Kashmir police constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday to probe the Hanuman temple vandalism that took place on July 12 in the Mahanpur area of Kathua district. The SIT team will be headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Kathua. Enraged locals are still protesting and demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the vandalism of the Temple.

Hanuman idol vandalised in Kathua temple, SIT formed to probe incident

Following the protest, an FIR was registered under Sections 295 (Whoever destroys or damages any place of worship, or any object held sacred by any class of persons with the intention of thereby insulting the religion), 295A (Whoever, with the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), and 153A (Offence committed in place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident reportedly occurred at a local Shiv Temple on the day of Bakri-Id where the Hanuman temple was allegedly vandalised by unknown miscreants.

"A Hanuman idol at the Shiv mandir in Mahanpur was vandalized by miscreants on the day of Eid. In protest against this, we staged a dharna at the Bihani Chowk today and blocked roads. We have been assured by authorities that the culprits will be arrested within 24 hours and booked under strict sections," the Mahanpur Panchayat Sarpanch said.

"At least 5,000 people were gathered to address the issue today. If the authorities fail to take action we would intensify the protest," he warned.

This is the third such incident of temple vandalism in the Jammu region in the past three months. Earlier on April 8, Hindu idols were damaged at a temple in the Sidhra area of Jammu. Later on June 5, the Vasuki Naag temple located in the upper reaches of the Doda district was vandalized by miscreants.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)