J&K admin orders setting up specialised agency for probing terrorism, related crime

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered setting up a specialised agency for investigation and prosecution of offences of terrorism and other crime related to it in the Union territory.

The order to this effect was issued by Khalid Majeed, special secretary to the home department.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a specialised agency to be called the State Investigation Agency (SIA) for investigation and prosecution of offences specified in annexure to this order,” it stated.

The order further said the SIA shall be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies, and shall take such other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.

The SIA shall consist of a director and such number of officers and employees as are deputed by the government from time to time.

The police stations of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Jammu and Kashmir shall also be the police stations for the purposes of registering and investigation of cases of SIA, it said.

According to the order, all officers in-charge of the police stations shall mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registration of terrorism-related cases and also about such cases where any terrorism linkage surfaces during the investigation.

Wherever the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP, J&K shall, having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be investigated by SIA and transfer the investigation of the such case at any point of time during its investigation, it said.

The order further read that where SIA is of the opinion that an offence specified has been committed, which is fit to be investigated by it, the SIA shall register an FIR, suo moto, while keeping the DGP, J&K informed.

The SIA shall also be the agency for investigation and trial of offences in cases which are transferred to the State government in terms of section 7 of the National Investigation Act.

“The head of CID wing shall be the ex-officio director of SIA and director SIA shall, to the extent it pertains to the functioning of the SIA, exercise such powers as may be specified by the government from time to time.

“Those appointed in SIA will be paid a special incentive of 25 per cent of the basic pay,” the order stated.

The SIA can take up cases related to Explosive Substances Act, Atomic Energy Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Anti-hijacking Act, Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, SAARC Convention (suppression of terrorism) Act, terrorist financing and terrorism-linked NDPS cases, among others, it added.

PTI AB SRY

