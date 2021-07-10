J&K Admin Sacks Hizbul Chief's Sons, 9 Other Govt Employees For Terror Funding Activities

In a major crackdown on anti-national elements, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated 11 government employees for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities. According to sources, those sacked from government jobs include two sons of the most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, who is also the founder of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir for scrutinizing and recommending cases had called for their dismissal from Government service. The committee unearthed three over-ground workers, who served the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiyaba. One of the undercover agents was allegedly providing information to terrorists about the movement of security forces, abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner.

Two other teachers from Anantnag were found involved in anti-national activities including participating, supporting, and propagating the secessionist ideology of Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), sources said.

Eight other government employees who have been dismissed from duty include two Constables of J&K Police, who allegedly supported terrorism from within the Police department and provided inside information to the terrorists as also logistic support. One of the constables, Abdul Rashid Shigan, himself executed attacks on the security forces, sources added.

Hizbul Chief's sons sacked from govt jobs

Sons of most wanted terrorist and founder of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin have also been axed by the J&K Committee. Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were said to be involved in terror funding. According to the NIA, both the persons were involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Another sacked government employee with terror link is, Naaz Mhammad Allaie, an Orderly of the Health Department. He is Over Ground Worker of HM and has a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities, the committee said. Two dreaded terrorists were harboured by him at his residence, it added.

Besides them, two employees of the Education Department - Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray have been terminated for their active involvement in furthering the secessionist agenda unleashed by the sponsors from Pakistan and are Jamat-e-Islami ideologists.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found traveling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunition, and explosives in January last year, the committee said.

Out of the 11 employees dismissed, 04 are from Anantnag, 03 from Budgam, 01 each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, and Kupwara. Out of these, 04 were working in the Education Department, 02 in Jammu Kashmir Police, and 01 each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power, SKIMS, and Health Departments.