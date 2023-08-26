J&K Administration Suspends Lecturer For Opposing Article 370 Abrogation In Supreme Court

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Friday suspended a lecturer who had appeared before the Supreme Court and argued against abrogation of Article 370. Senior Lecturer of Political Science, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat has been suspended by the School Education Department of J&K.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, as a petitioner, appeared for himself and argued that the abrogation of the special status of J&K is in violation of “constitutional morality, national interest, federalism, cooperative federalism, constitutional supremacy and rule of law.”

Officer appointed to conduct inquiry into the matter

Suspension order of Zahoor Bhat, accessed by Republic, reads, "Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr. Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971. During the period of suspension, the delinquent officer shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education, Jammu.”

The administration has appointed Subah Mehta, Joint Director, school education, Jammu as an inquiry officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry in the conduct of the delinquent officer.