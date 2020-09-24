J&K: Advocate Babar Qadri Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Srinagar's Hawal Area

In a shocking development, unknown gunmen fired upon advocate Babar Qadri on Thursday evening in Srinagar's Hawal area, injuring him critically. While Qadri was immediately rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Qadri - who is a lawyer by profession - has appeared as a panelist on Republic TV.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq Jan also confirmed that Babar Qadri was brought dead to the hospital. Soon, after the attack whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

J&K: Bandipora BJP dist secy resigns from party after unknown gunmen shoot at BJP neta

Advocate Babar Qadri shot dead

On September 21, Qadri had tweeted at Jammu Police urging them to register an FIR against one Shah Nazir for alleging that Qadri worked for 'agencies'. Qadri had vehemently denied the allegations and stated that the untrue statement could be threat to his life. Qadri has been an open critic against the revocation of Article 370 and 35 A.

I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life.@ZPHQJammu pic.twitter.com/utkurYpRzk — Babar Qadri Truth (@BabarTruth) September 21, 2020

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor calls Khag BDC Chairman's killing 'an attempt to spread fear'

Khag BDC Chairman Killed by terrorists

This incident comes a day after Khag BDC Chairman Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists outside his ancestral home located in Dalwash village of Jammu & Kashmir after being fired upon at a close range. As per sources, he was an Independent supported by the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party. The BDC chairman was a protected person as informed by the J&K police.

In a statement about the incident, J&K Police stated, "Today at around 1945 hrs, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag Budgam Shri Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot. The said PP had 2 PSOs from DPL Budgam. He had dropped the PSOs in police station Khag and had proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh Srinagar. However, without informing the police, the said PP moved to Village Dalwash (ancestral home) where he was attacked upon."

BJP leader Abdul Hamid Najar shot by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

Recent attacks on BJP leaders

On July 15, BJP leader Mehraj-U-Din Malla was kidnapped outside his residence in J&K's Sopore district, by an unknown person, but was later rescued by Kashmir police within 12 hours. Previously on July 8, BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir were injured when terrorists opened fire on them outside Bari's shop near police station Bandipora. Police said that two Lashkar terrorists - Abid Haqqani from Papchan area of Bandipora and a Pakistani terrorist, were identified as the shooters. More recently, BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora village, was shot at by unknown gunmen in August while sarpanch Arif Ahmad Shah too was fired upon. These attacks have triggered a slew of resignations from BJP in J&K.

