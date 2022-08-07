J&K: Armed Miscreants Attack Police Personnel In Kathua; Two Jawans Injured

In a shocking incident, armed miscreants attacked police personnel in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday. The incident occurred during early morning searches in the region. When a police team reached the area to carry out searches in connection with alleged reports of cattle smuggling, they were attacked by some anti-social elements.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, a mob of men and women can be seen gathered at the spot, engaged in a heated argument. Sources have revealed that the miscreants had sharp-edged weapons, which they used to attack the police officials. Stones were also allegedly pelted at the police team which was carrying out the search operations. At least 2 jawans sustained injuries in the attack.

To disperse the mob, the police had to fire two rounds in the air and the situation was brought under control. A case has been registered by the Kathua police and a probe is underway. One person who attacked the police team has been arrested, as per sources.

Temple vandalism triggers protests in Kathua

Last month, a Hanuman temple was allegedly vandalised by unknown miscreants in the Mahanpur area of Kathua, triggering mass protests in the region. Enraged locals staged a dharna at the Bihani Chowk area and blocked the roads demanding strict action against the culprits.

Following the protest, an FIR was registered under Sections 295, 295A, and 153A of the IPC. The police have constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the vandalism. The SIT team is headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Kathua.