J&K: Armed Robbers Loot Rs 1 Crore From Bank In Kathua; Police File Case

An HDFC bank was looted by unknown persons in the Hatli Morh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday. As per an initial estimate, at least Rs one crore was looted by the robbers at gunpoint. Officials said the gunmen had held the security guard hostage before looting the bank. He was left unconscious after the incident.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons and took the guard into custody for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

Last month, four robbers looted nearly Rs 6 lakh from a public sector bank's branch in a busy locality near Amritsar Mall. On gaining entry into the bank as customers, the robbers took the entire bank staff hostage at gunpoint and took away Rs 5.75 lakh. They fled in a white car, said police. After the incident, heavy police forces, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal, reached the spot.

ATM machine looted of Rs 20 lakh cash in Delhi

On June 15, unidentified men broke open an ATM machine using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area.

The south campus police station received information that some men were trying to break open an ATM near Satya Niketan and it had caught fire. Deputy CP (southwest) Manoj C said, the police rushed to the spot and found that cash inside the ATM of a private bank was robbed using a gas cutter.

There were around Rs 20 lakh inside the ATM. The accused also cut the wire of the CCTV camera of the ATM, police said. A few clues and details have been developed and the probe is underway to nab the culprits, police said.

In another incident, an ATM in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was dispensing five times extra cash due to a technical glitch. This happened on June 16 at the ATM of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, around 30 km from Nagpur city. The news spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash.

(With agency inputs)