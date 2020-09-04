J&K: Army Officer Injured In Baramulla Encounter, Terrorists Trapped

An army officer was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police officer said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a party of the forces, who retaliated. In the initial exchange of firing, an army officer has sustained injuries, the officer said, adding the injured was taken to 92 Base Hospital for treatment. Additional forces have been rushed to the area. One or two terrorists have been trapped at the location.

More details are awaited.

Jawan martyred in firing

On Wednesday, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was martyred in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said. Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and opened fire at forward posts in Keri sector, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, the sources said.



The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said, adding Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but the exact details are awaited. This was the second such incident in the past four days. On August 30, a JCO was killed in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

