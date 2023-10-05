J&K, Arunachal Agenda To Rs 115 Crore Foreign Funding: Crucial Details On NewsClick Scam

After NewsClick's Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha along with the news portal's human resources head Amit Chakravarty was sent to seven days of police remand on Wednesday, October 4, Republic TV has now accessed the remand copy. The action was taken against the duo after a case was filed under the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) over allegations of NewsClick receiving money for pro-China propaganda. Earlier, a New York Times report had alleged that news organisation NewsClick was receiving funding to talk more about the Communist Party of China (CCP).

Exclusive details of NewsClick investigation

The accessed remand document of the Delhi police elaborates the reason behind the raids, interrogations and subsequent arrests that have been made in link with the case.

As per the reports, the news portal received funding of Rs 115 crore to push the agenda globally showcasing that Jammu and Kashmir as well as Arunachal Pradesh is not part of India. The Delhi police have alleged that there was an exchange of email trails between Prabir Purkayastha and Neville Roy Singham where they discussed creating a map of India displaying Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as disputed area.

The police further alleged that Gautam Navlakha, who is a shareholder in NewsClick worked with banned Naxal organisations and had an anti-national nexus with Gulam Nabi Fai, an ISI agent. The Chinese funds received by Prabir Purkayastha were routed to Gautam Navlakha and others. It has also come to the fore that the foreign funds were used to disrupt public life and damage public property through farmers’ protest

The remand copy also revealed that the NewsClick founder also tried to sabotage the 2019 General elections and discredit Central government policy during the COVID pandemic. This attempt was made with the help of a company called People's Dispatch portal.

The Delhi police alleged that through the retrieved data, 4.27 lakh email exchanges by Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty and Neville Roy Singham were unearthed. The analysis of the emails stated that it was emphasised towards creating discontent within society and also sympathising with banned terrorist organisations.

Based on these details, the Delhi Police has sought remand of both the accused.

Action on NewsClick over alleged Chinese funding

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, October 3, had conducted raids at more than 30 locations and had questioned several journalists associated with NewsClick. Electronic gadgets including mobile phones and laptops were also seized to perform dump data analysis.

A total of 37 male suspects have been questioned on the premises, and 9 female suspects have been questioned at their respective residences. Among those questioned were journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta as well as historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura and D Raghunandan of the Centre for Technology & Development.