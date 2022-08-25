Last Updated:

J&K: BSF Foils Another Infiltration Bid From Pakistan; Recovers 8 Kgs Of Narcotics

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday and recovered 8 kgs of narcotics.

J&K

Image: ANI


As India's security forces, deployed along the country's international border, continue to step up their actions against terror forces, in another major victory, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday. According to officials, security forces shot at the Pakistani intruder and recovered about 8 kgs of narcotics. The intruder, however, managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side, PRO, BSF Jammu, informed. 

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday when BSF troops detected movement near the Chilliyari border outpost along in Samba following which they opened fire at the intruder who is suspected to be a Pakistani smuggler. Later, the forces launched a search operation and found around 8 kgs of narcotics, likely to be heroin, in a bag left by the person who managed to go back to the Pakistani side. Bloodstains were also found on the spot. 

Security forces foil multiple infiltrations attempts 

Notably, this is the fourth infiltration bid made at the border areas of India. Security forces foiled three infiltration bids by terrorists in the last 72 hours, with the latest one at the LOC in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. 

Prior to this, on Tuesday morning, the security forces also recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines. 

In another incident that took place on the morning of August 21, India's forces deployed in the Jhangar sector of J&K's Nowshera detected the movement of 2-3 terrorists along the LOC who were trying to cut the fence to cross the border; however, they were injured after the forces opened fire. 

(Image: ANI)

